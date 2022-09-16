Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction As Ohio State Hosts Toledo

Ohio State gets its final non-conference tune up of the year against a Toledo team that has never played a game before on national television. The Rockets have looked good through the first two games, but they haven't played a team anywhere near Ohio State's caliber.

Perhaps the Rockets will be a bit dangerous. They are well-coached and they have absolutely nothing to lose Saturday. Nobody expects them to win this game, but as we saw around the country last weekend, anything can happen on any given Saturday.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson tell you what to watch for Saturday night, which players they think will stand out on both sides of the ball and give their final score predictions!

