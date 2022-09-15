Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to discuss the 45-12 win over Arkansas State and preview Saturday’s matchup with Toledo.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day said he was happy with how the players approached the game against the Red Wolves, but acknowledged there are still things to improve and that you have to bring it every week in college football, as evidenced by the upsets last weekend.

Day noted the transfer portal has helped smaller programs pull upsets. Added that it’s positive that those players get playing time elsewhere, rather than sit on the bench at bigger programs.

Day said the game seem to slow down for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Notre Dame to Arkansas State. “He really played within himself.” Said the Harrison’s third touchdown of the game was the offensive play of the game.

from Notre Dame to Arkansas State. “He really played within himself.” Said the Harrison’s third touchdown of the game was the offensive play of the game. Day said he liked how the team has come out of the half in both games. “When you score and get a three-and-out, you’ve got a chance to get 14 points real fast.”

Day noted the Buckeyes need to clean up the issues on special teams that cost them two drives against the Red Wolves, including a punt return for at touchdown that was nullified by two penalties. “That’s been a focus for us.”

Day said they miss wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming . “We’re not the same offense when they’re not in there.” Added it’s been a good opportunity for Harrison, Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson , though.

and . “We’re not the same offense when they’re not in there.” Added it’s been a good opportunity for Harrison, and , though. Day reiterated that some penalties happen within the flow of the game, but some are “unacceptable.”

On the decision to leave the starting offense in the game into the fourth quarter of a 33-point win, Day said there’s a balance of keeping the players safe and getting them the reps they need. “I just felt like we needed to keep playing, keep growing.”

Day said defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has asked for more “good-on-good” reps in practice, so they’ve done that more in the lead up to this week’s game against the Rockets.

has asked for more “good-on-good” reps in practice, so they’ve done that more in the lead up to this week’s game against the Rockets. Day said it’s a good day anytime you keep the opponent out of the red zone, but Knowles doesn’t even want the opposing offense to cross midfield.

On defensive defensive tackle Michael Hall . “Our (tackles for loss) are up, our negative plays have been up. (He’s) been a big part of that, and so has the entire defensive line.”

. “Our (tackles for loss) are up, our negative plays have been up. (He’s) been a big part of that, and so has the entire defensive line.” On linebacker DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum returning kickoffs this weekend against Toledo, who didn’t have an opportunity in five special teams plays last weekend: “We’re hoping to get the ball in his hands and see what he can do.”

returning kickoffs this weekend against Toledo, who didn’t have an opportunity in five special teams plays last weekend: “We’re hoping to get the ball in his hands and see what he can do.” Day said they’re trying to get tight ends Cade Stover , Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott more involved in the offense, so it was good to see them step up last weekend.

, and more involved in the offense, so it was good to see them step up last weekend. On former linebacker Dallas Gant , who is now at Toledo after transferring this offseason: “Dallas is a very good player.” Noted there are other players on the roster that they recruited.

, who is now at Toledo after transferring this offseason: “Dallas is a very good player.” Noted there are other players on the roster that they recruited. Day on the conversation among coached during games: “If they ever recorded the things that are said during the game, my goodness gracious … Some we’re proud of, some we’re not proud of.”

Day said the polls don’t mean anything early in the season and they communicate that to the players so they don’t pay any attention to them. “We jut try to talk to our guys about it, ignore the noise, whether it’s good or bad.”

Day said he’s seen quarterback C.J. Stroud grow as a leader and that he has a good handle on the offense. “A good start for him so far.”

grow as a leader and that he has a good handle on the offense. “A good start for him so far.” Day said they haven’t had walk-on tryouts for a few years now, but there are some players “on call” if needed. Noted former wide receiver and special teams star Chris Booker was discovered that way.

Ryan Day Lightning Round

On Trayanum, who was a running back at Arizona State before transferring to Ohio State: “When you’re looking for someone to return in the kickoff game, you need someone who has strength to them.”

Asked if the goal is to have him be the full-time returner moving forward, Day said, “Like anything else, we’ll put him back there and evaluate it after the game and see where to go next.”

Day noted this is the third time in three games they’re going up against a dual-threat quarterback. “You have to play assignment football. You have to be disciplined when you’re playing quarterbacks like this.”

On offensive guard Donovan Jackson ’s size, athleticism, strength and mental makeup: “When you mix all of those things together, you see someone who is now a significant contributor to the offense.”

’s size, athleticism, strength and mental makeup: “When you mix all of those things together, you see someone who is now a significant contributor to the offense.” On defensive end Jack Sawyer , who has “graded out well” in the first two games of the season. “The more you see these guys on the field, the more production you’re going to see.” Added he’s a big part of the defense.

, who has “graded out well” in the first two games of the season. “The more you see these guys on the field, the more production you’re going to see.” Added he’s a big part of the defense. On Trayanum and Steele Chambers making the transition from running back to linebacker in college: “They were both good running backs and could certainly play running back here at Ohio State … We’re hoping this pays off for us.”

making the transition from running back to linebacker in college: “They were both good running backs and could certainly play running back here at Ohio State … We’re hoping this pays off for us.” Day said if they have any expectations going into Saturday in terms of getting younger players in the game, they’re “asking for trouble.” The goal is to come out fast and if that happens, then it happens. “We have to win the game. If we have any expectations other than that, we’re setting ourselves up. Look no further than what happened last week around the country.”

Day said he "hoping" Smith-Njigba, Fleming and fellow wide receiver Kamryn Babb are able to play on Saturday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman WR Kojo Antwi Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman Caden Curry Earning Playing Time At Defensive End

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

Ohio State Walk-On RB T.C. Caffey Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!