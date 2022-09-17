Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Game-Time Decisions Against Toledo

For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will wait until pregame warmups to determine if junior wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming can play against Toledo (7 p.m. on FOX).

Earlier this week, head coach Ryan Day said that both players were further along in their recovery than they were in the days leading up to the 45-12 win over Arkansas State, which they both missed.

“We’re going to expect (Smith-Njigba) to play this weekend,” Day said on Tuesday. “We’ll see how this week goes, but like I said, we’re going to only put him in the game if he’s 100 percent ready to roll … We’re expecting Julian to play this week. I think it’s very similar to Jaxon’s situation.”

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes will be without a season-high 10 players against the Rockets, though the program doesn't provide a reason for their respective absences.

That includes fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb and sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock, who were also unavailable against the Red Wolves, and sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton and redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor, who are both out for the season with knee injuries.

New players listed on the weekly status report include freshman defensive end Omari Abor, redshirt freshman safeties Jantzen Dunn and Jaylen Johnson, fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Prater and redshirt sophomore tight end Joe Royer.

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Toledo

Game-Time Decision:

• Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring)

• Junior wide receiver Julian Fleming (undisclosed)

Unavailable:

• Freshman defensive end Omari Abor (undisclosed)

• Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (knee)

• Redshirt freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (undisclosed)

• Sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock (leg)

• Redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (undisclosed)

• Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton (knee)

• Fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell (undisclosed)

• Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Prater (undisclosed)

• Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor (knee)

• Redshirt sophomore tight end Joe Royer (undisclosed)

