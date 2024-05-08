WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes Ex C.J. Stroud Didn't Impress Japanese Baseball Fans
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is currently in Japan as part of Gridiron Imports' 2024 Asia Tour.
On Saturday, Stroud and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons appeared at a Tokyo Giants game to throw out the first pitch.
Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden posted the video on X, with the quote, "This is why baseball is different than ANY other sport. Both Micah Parsons & CJ Stroud are FREAK athletes. Watching them throw a baseball would never tell you that."
Stroud threw first and just missed to the left side of home plate. Parsons went next and bounced the pitch about a foot in front of home plate with an even less impressive throw.
The former Buckeyes quarterback is impressive on the football field when throwing a football, but he seemed uncomfortable with a baseball in his hand.
Parsons is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the more athletic linebackers and pass rushers in the game, but that elite athleticism didn't translate to the pitcher's mound. Stroud's throwing motion looked anything but natural.
Over three seasons in Columbus, Stroud completed 575 passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.
Last season, as a rookie with the Texans, the 22-year-old won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl while completing 319 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Stroud led Houston to an unlikely playoff appearance and the team's first postseason win since 2019.