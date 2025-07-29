Jeremiah Smith Gets Honest About Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
In Columbus, there seems to be a competition brewing within the Ohio State Buckeyes' offense. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recently provided insight and issued a stark warning regarding who he believes his next quarterback will be after the Buckeyes saw Will Howard, who captained the offense for last season's national championship, head to the NFL.
The QB battle is between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, with each play caller worthy of leading a high-octane Buckeyes offense.
Sayin started his collegiate career with Alabama, but made his way to Ohio State in early 2024 after the news that the Crimson Tide's head coach, Nick Saban, was calling it a career. He was ranked the No. 3 overall prospect, including the top offensive prospect, in the 2024 class, per ESPN. Sayin appeared in 4 games for the Scarlet and Gray last season completing 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Kienholz has appeared in 5 games for the Buckeyes, recording no stats in 2 games last season, and throwing for 111 yards on 10 of 22 passing during his 3 appearances as a freshman in 2023.
During the Big Ten Media Days, Smith, who has been called the best player in college football, was asked about the ongoing battle between the two young quarterbacks.
In an interview with 97.1 The Fan, he stated, “I mean, that’s what I’ve been getting today a lot, everybody just asks me about Julian and how you feel (like) he’s going to be our starting quarterback. I’d be like, whoa, we still have a quarterback competition going on throughout fall camp. So we just got to see who will be the starting quarterback.”
In regards to Kienholz, Smith also had nothing but good things to say, "Lincoln, he's a dog. Me and him went at it this summer in competitions and he definitely is a tough guy. He's just a leader as well, like Julian."
While it is looking like Sayin will command the offense this season, nothing has been made official. It is clear that whoever it is, both quarterbacks have the respect of Smith, who will be the top target no matter who is behind center.