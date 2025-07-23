Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Is The Best Player in College Football
Ohio State Football has the top star in the nation, and he knows it too. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, sophomore, spoke to the media during the Big Tenn NCaa college football media days at Madalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas recently and made a bold statement.
A reporter asked, "Do you think you are the top wide receiver in college football?" To which Smith responded, "Yeah, I think I am."
As to why, Smith left it open to interpretation. Hesitant to give a reason, presumably to avoid any sort of blowback and to let the fans and media provide that reason, he stated, "Why? I do not really know, you tell me."
Well, it is not due to lack of evidence as to what makes him the top receiver in the nation. Him and his Buckeyes team are reigning National Champions with Smith playing a key role in the victory. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound freshman at the time had 5 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.
Even SEC expert, Paul Finebaum, agrees; he recently stated that he believes Smith is the best player in college football.
Last season, Smith's totals were outstanding. In 16 games, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 6 times for 47 yards and added another touchdown.
He ranked 4th overall in the nation in receiving yards with 41 fewer receptions than the top player, 28 fewer receptions than the second-best, and 8 fewer receptions than the third-best. His 15 receiver touchdowns were tied for 2nd-best in the nation while both his yards and touchdowns led the Big Ten.
Smith and his Buckeyes will have a chance to show what they are made of early in the season with their first game coming against Texas, who they knocked off in the College Football Playoff in January.