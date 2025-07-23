Buckeyes Now

Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Is The Best Player in College Football

In a recent press conference, the young Ohio State star proclaimed that he stood above all others

Seth Orlemann

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State Football has the top star in the nation, and he knows it too. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, sophomore, spoke to the media during the Big Tenn NCaa college football media days at Madalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas recently and made a bold statement.

A reporter asked, "Do you think you are the top wide receiver in college football?" To which Smith responded, "Yeah, I think I am."

As to why, Smith left it open to interpretation. Hesitant to give a reason, presumably to avoid any sort of blowback and to let the fans and media provide that reason, he stated, "Why? I do not really know, you tell me."

Well, it is not due to lack of evidence as to what makes him the top receiver in the nation. Him and his Buckeyes team are reigning National Champions with Smith playing a key role in the victory. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound freshman at the time had 5 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.

Even SEC expert, Paul Finebaum, agrees; he recently stated that he believes Smith is the best player in college football.

Last season, Smith's totals were outstanding. In 16 games, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 6 times for 47 yards and added another touchdown.

He ranked 4th overall in the nation in receiving yards with 41 fewer receptions than the top player, 28 fewer receptions than the second-best, and 8 fewer receptions than the third-best. His 15 receiver touchdowns were tied for 2nd-best in the nation while both his yards and touchdowns led the Big Ten.

Smith and his Buckeyes will have a chance to show what they are made of early in the season with their first game coming against Texas, who they knocked off in the College Football Playoff in January.

Published
Seth Orlemann
SETH ORLEMANN

Seth Orlemann has been covering sports for more than 5 years. His work spans across all major leagues in the realm of sports betting while he has also contributed to sites for the USC Trojans, New Orleans Saints, and FC Cincinnati. Orlemann, who is based out of Cincinnati, is a graduate of Ohio University’s Sport Management program and can be found in many major media outlets.

Home/Football