Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Makes Huge Recruiting Pitch For Buckeyes

Will Howard knows the power of committing to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Andrew Kulha

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Will Howard knows the power of choosing Ohio State. He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season after four successful seasons at Kansas State. He was looking for a place where he could cement his legacy as a college football quarterback and perhaps win a title.

Howard committed to Ohio State via the transfer portal while also considering Miami and USC. Ultimately, his decision proved to be the right one. Not only did he help lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff National Championship win, but he also found himself drafted into the NFL. He's now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All of Howard's dreams and goals came true when he committed to Ohio State, and that's one heck of a recruiting pitch for the Buckeyes moving forward. In fact, speaking on a podcast with former Steelers' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Howard broke it down as simply as can be.

"You want the beach and money, go to Miami. You want to play for National Championships, come to Ohio State!" Howard said.

Ryan Day needs to hop on the phone with his marketing department and get that line on a t-shirt as soon as possible, because that's a home grown recruiting pitch if there ever was one. That's not to mention the fact that OSU is a college football blue blood and the Buckeyes have one of the best pipelines to the NFL Draft in the country. They've produced a ton of great NFL players, including some of the best quarterbacks, defensive ends and wideouts in the league.

There's a lot to like about Ohio State, but if you're a top recruit looking to develop a championship mindset, there a few better choices in the country.

feed

Published
Andrew Kulha
ANDREW KULHA

Andrew Kulha has been a professional sports writer for over 15 years, starting as an intern at Bleacher Report in 2010 and working his way through basically the entire online sports media landscape.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL