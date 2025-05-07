Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Makes Huge Recruiting Pitch For Buckeyes
Quarterback Will Howard knows the power of choosing Ohio State. He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season after four successful seasons at Kansas State. He was looking for a place where he could cement his legacy as a college football quarterback and perhaps win a title.
Howard committed to Ohio State via the transfer portal while also considering Miami and USC. Ultimately, his decision proved to be the right one. Not only did he help lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff National Championship win, but he also found himself drafted into the NFL. He's now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
All of Howard's dreams and goals came true when he committed to Ohio State, and that's one heck of a recruiting pitch for the Buckeyes moving forward. In fact, speaking on a podcast with former Steelers' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Howard broke it down as simply as can be.
"You want the beach and money, go to Miami. You want to play for National Championships, come to Ohio State!" Howard said.
Ryan Day needs to hop on the phone with his marketing department and get that line on a t-shirt as soon as possible, because that's a home grown recruiting pitch if there ever was one. That's not to mention the fact that OSU is a college football blue blood and the Buckeyes have one of the best pipelines to the NFL Draft in the country. They've produced a ton of great NFL players, including some of the best quarterbacks, defensive ends and wideouts in the league.
There's a lot to like about Ohio State, but if you're a top recruit looking to develop a championship mindset, there a few better choices in the country.