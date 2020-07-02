Joey Bosa Picked for BTN All-Decade First Team

The Ohio State Buckeyes have arguably had the best defensive line in the country the last several years thanks to a number of extremely talented players, many of whom are now having terrific NFL careers. You can't talk about the Buckeye defense the past ten years without mentioning the Bosa brothers. Fittingly on Thursday, Joey Bosa was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade First Team.

Joey Bosa was a difference-maker from the moment he stepped on the field as a true freshman. He was named a Freshman All-American by two different outlets. He followed up a great first season with a sophomore campaign that won't soon be forgotten. Bosa became the 27th Buckeye in 84 years to earn a unanimous First-Team All-American selection. He was a critical reason the Buckeye defense was so good during the team's 2014 National Championship season.

Bosa also won the 2014 Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year Award given to the best defensive player in the Big Ten.

Before his junior year started in 2015, Bosa and three other teammates were suspended for three games for undisclosed reasons. The suspension came over the summer and by December, Bosa acknowledged that he would enter the NFL Draft after his upcoming season. His career came to a disappointing end during Ohio State's win over Notre Dame in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl when he was ejected from the game for a late hit on Fighting Irish Quarterback DeShone Kizer.

In 38 games as a Buckeye, Bosa racked up 148 tackles, 51.0 tackles for loss, 26.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was among the most fearsome pass-rushers in Ohio State and Big Ten history.

Bosa was selected third overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers and is having a fabulous NFL career. He was selected to Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2019.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team)

