Julian Sayin Explains Where Michigan Is In Ohio State's Minds
Ohio State is 1-4 against the Michigan Wolverines in the Ryan Day era. That's a huge deal, and it's a record that's hanging over Day's head as the Buckeyes head into the 2025 season. This is despite the fact that Ohio State won the national championship last season.
That's how much beating Michigan means in Columbus. The Buckeyes aren't going to return the trophy, but they sure would like to get the taste of losing to Michigan out of their mouths once the end of the 2025 season rolls around.
There are a ton of games between now and then, though, so Ohio State can't afford to look too far ahead. Specifically, the Buckeyes start the season with a massive matchup against Texas on August 30.
The two college football bluebloods met in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal, and Ohio State, obviously, came away the winner. This is a huge rematch, and the winner of this game will be seen as arguably the favorite to win it all this season.
So yes, the Michigan game always looms large. Still, as sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin — who is in a competition to be OSU's starting quarterback — put it, the Buckeyes can't afford to take this season anything but week-by-week.
“We’re focused on the first game,” Sayin recently said, according to Grant Grubbs of On3. “We definitely have that game in the back of our minds, but we’re focused on the first game and taking it one week at a time right now.”
Outside of Texas, there are several other big games on OSU's 2025 schedule. That includes contests against Washington on the road and against Penn State in Columbus.
The Michigan game promises to be a big one, but the Buckeyes have to get there first. They'll have a target on their back every week as the defending champs, so every team is going to give them their best shot.
From Texas in Week 1 to Grambling in Week 2, Ohio State has to stay focused.