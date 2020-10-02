While there are many reasons to be happy about Ohio State playing a football season, perhaps the most notable could be sixth-year linebacker Justin Hilliard getting one final opportunity on the gridiron.

The Cincinnati native, from St. Xavier High School, enrolled at Ohio State in 2015 but unfortunately missed most of the initial two seasons with separate biceps injuries. The second occurred during the 2016 campaign and dealt him an even lengthier road back.

“It can be easy to quit, but he always found a way to keep pushing even when he couldn’t see the finish line,” linebacker teammate Baron Browning said. “I’m proud of him, proud to be his teammate, and excited to see what he can do when fully healthy.”

Hilliard ultimately received his first varsity letter in 2017 after seeing the field in all 14 games, making a handful of tackles and becoming a key part of the special teams unit. In fact, the following season in 2018, he led all Buckeyes with six special teams tackles and had three of those occur inside the 20-yard line.

The 6-foot-1, 231-pound physical specimen then had an Achilles injury cut his 2019 spring practice short. While vigorously rehabbing, Hilliard graduated with a degree in marketing and was Ohio State’s 2019 Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree. Despite the adversity, he recovered to appear in all but one game last (including three starts).

“One of the best things about this season is having a chance to play a guy like Justin Hilliard, and see him become a major contributor on the field,” linebackers coach Al Washington said. “I think he will come out of this whole thing stronger and I expect leadership from him, so it’s really exciting. Coach (Greg) Mattison has also done a great job keeping him engaged throughout this process.”

Now a graduate student, Hilliard was recently voted one of seven team captains for this 2020 season in which he is a projected starter amongst a veteran group that also features Browning, Tuf Borland and Pete Werner.

The linebacking unit will certainly be relied on early as the anchor of a defense working in younger players, both up front and behind. So when you see Ohio State’s defense take the field on October 24, make sure to keep your eyes on No. 47 in the Scarlet and Gray. He’s earned your attention and so much more.

