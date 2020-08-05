BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Linebacker Tuf Borland Named Three-Time Ohio State Football Captain

Jake Hromada

Tuf Borland is now one of two players in Ohio State football history to be a three-time captain, joining former quarterback J.T. Barrett as Ohio State's second ever three-time captain.

"It's very humbling," Borland said in a conference call introducing the captains to the media on Tuesday. "I am honored to be with a guy like J.T. who was an unbelievable leader here. There is a huge responsibility that comes with being a captain and, in a sens, all eyes are on you every day."

The graduate middle linebacker was announced as a captain on Tuesday along with Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade, Justin Hilliard, Justin Fields, Jonathon Cooper and Josh Myers.

Borland’s three-time selection shouldn’t come as a surprise, as coaches and players see him as a vital part of the Buckeye defense. The two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree played in all 42 possible games the previous three years, which is especially impressive since he injured his Achilles tendon during practice in the spring of 2018. 

In the last three seasons he’s stayed consistent by finishing fourth or better on the Buckeyes' roster in total tackles. He's recorded 180 tackles in three years, including 15.5 tackles for loss with five sacks.

He was a key leader to an Ohio State defense that ranked first in the nation for total defense (259.7 yards/game), fourth in scoring defense (13.7 points/game) and ninth in rushing defense (103.7 yards/game) last year.

His academic accomplishments are just as impressive. In December 2019, Borland earned his degree in human development and family sciences. He’s been named Academic All-Big Ten three times and an OSU Scholar-Athlete four times.

Ohio State’s captain announcement arrived just one day before the Big Ten delivered its conference-only schedule amid COVID-19 concerns.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Names Seven Captains for the 2020 Season

Justin Fields and Tuf Borland headline the 2020 Ohio State football captains. Check out who else was selected to lead this year's team.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Never Considered Opting Out of the Season

While some college football stars are choosing not to play this year, Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields is all-in on the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade to Embrace Leadership Role as Ohio State Captain

Cornerback has no regrets about returning for another shot at national title.

Tyler Stephen

Big Ten Football Players Issue Unity Proposal on The Players Tribune

More than 1,000 players collaborate to express concerns and requests.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football to Open Training Camp Thursday

Season opener now scheduled for September 3 at Illinois.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Conference Releases COVID-19 Medical Protocols

Guidelines announced for all sports if a season can be held.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Announces 2020 Schedule, Including 10 Games for Ohio State Football

Buckeyes open on Thursday, September 3 at Illinois.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State vs. Michigan in September? Wouldn't Bother the Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are fine with playing Michigan any day, any time. Read more to hear what the Buckeye captains had to say about a potential early season matchup.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio High School Football Uncertainty Looming for Buckeye Recruits

OHSAA moves forward with August 1 start date as multiple districts suspend activities.

Tyler Stephen

by

ActionJacksonnn

Buckeye Breakfast: C.J. Saunders and Sam Hart Won't Play, No Fall Championships Decision, OSU Draft Prospects

Ohio State wideout C.J. Saunders will transition to coaching, plus 2021 tight end Sam Hart's high school career is over, no decision on fall championships and evals on OSU Draft Prospects.

Brendan Gulick