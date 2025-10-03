Key statistics prove how dominant Ohio State's defense has been
Is Ohio State the best defense in college football right now?
Matt Fontana and Ryan Tyler of the Matt Fontana Show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network seem to think so.
“They only give up 3.9 yards per play… that is fifth-best in college football,” Fontana said.
When you take a closer peek, it is hard to disagree with Fontana and Tyler. This Buckeyes’ defense is cooking with grease right now.
Here are just a few of the team stats for the Buckeyes:
- No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (5.5 points/game)
- No. 8 nationally in total yards/game (229.3 ypg)
- No. 8 nationally in pass yards/game (132 ypg)
This was an Ohio State defense that came into the year with many question marks in key areas, starting with the new man in charge. Matt Patricia left the NFL for the college ranks in a move that nobody was entirely sure of how it would play out.
Patricia hadn’t coached in college since 2003, and the man he was taking over for, Jim Knowles, had just turned a formerly lost Buckeyes defense into one of the best units in the country.
Patricia has shown zero discomfort in his transition to college, and his adaptability and experience in the pro game have been huge advantages for Ohio State. He has also gotten the best out of some formerly unproven players.
Caden Curry has been a revelation at defensive end, and he has rewarded the coaching staff’s faith in him with 25 total tackles and 5 sacks to date. Defensive end was a position where the Buckeyes needed a player to take on the challenge of following JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. Curry has taken it in stride so far.
Kayden McDonald is another name to step up in the trenches playing as a defensive tackle. His 21 tackles on the year have already surpassed the number of total tackles (20) he had in college before 2025, and he has tacked on three sacks as well.
Arvell Reese has become a legitimate star at linebacker, playing alongside Sonny Styles. Reese is tied for the team lead in tackles (25), and he also has two sacks and two passes defended, showcasing his versatility. Reese is a guy who will continue to skyrocket up NFL draft boards throughout the season.
The secondary is incredibly solid as well. Davison Igbinosun has taken on the mantle at cornerback in his senior year. Jermaine Mathews Jr. continues to be steady, and Lorenzo Styles Jr. finally seems to be settling in at cornerback after starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame.
And then you have the tone-setter of this team patrolling the defensive backfield in Caleb Downs. Downs is one of the most talented players in the nation, and he continues to prove that week in, week out.
One of the only knocks on the Buckeyes’ defense is a lack of turnovers forced. This is a minor quibble, but it is a factor that could come into play down the line. From the looks of it, though, Ohio State certainly passes the sniff test when it comes to potentially being the best defense in the nation.