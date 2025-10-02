How Ohio State linebacker duo is shocking college football
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best defenses in the country.
The defense is versatile, heavy-hitting and quick to the ball. Each position group has excelled through the first four games of the season, with very little negatives to draw out. The cornerbacks are playing physical and providing lock-down coverage, the defensive linemen are getting into the backfield quickly and the guy's in between, the linebacker room, are tying up everything in between.
The two standing out in the linebacker room are Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, two players who are flying all over the field. Their game IQ is unmatched, primarily due to the fact that both played other positions at some point in their college career.
At one point in time, Styles was a safety and Reese was a defensive lineman.
Now, the two play side by side and bully opposing offenses. Not just with size, but with intangibles that are hard to teach.
“Sonny is a grown man – the way he plays, the way he handles his business, the way he leads, the way he communicates," head coach Ryan Day said. "It’s like having a coach out there. I think he’s a big part every day in the way our defense has matured . He’s a big part of why our defense has had success up to this point.
The Buckeyes' defense has allowed a measly 22 points across four games this season, most notably shutting out Grambling State back on Sept. 6 in a 70-0 win. Even against some of the top teams in the country, the Buckeyes are not wavering.
They beat the then-No.1-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, 14-7, in the first game of 2025.
Most recently, the defense dominated the Washington Huskies, 24-6. Heading into this past weekend, they were a top offense in the country, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leading the Big Ten in numerous categories.
However, just as quickly as questions arose on whether the defense could shake the nerves of what the Huskies would throw their way, they put them to rest. Styles and Reese took over and had one of their best games of the season.
"I thought the play he [Reese] made early in the game, on the spy when [Demond] Williams escaped off to his left in space," said Day. "... the way he was able to twitch and change direction and get him on the ground. It caught me in game."
Reese finished the game against Washington with five tackles, three of which were solo. Styles was just behind with six, four coming solo, tying his most amount of tackles in a game in 2025.
The two just play so fluid alongside one another, with their positives making up for the hiccups each game presents.
On the season, the elite linebacker due has attributed 45 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. They also have added on two pass deflects and one forced fumble. Reese's 25 tackles leads the team, with Styles just behind at the No. 4 spot on the team.
The Buckeyes still have eight games to go in the young 2025 campaign, but with where the defense is headed, they could continue to turn heads as the year trickles on.
And if Styles and Reese can help maintain this pace, NFL Draft boards might start to circle their names with expectations for them to thrive at the next level.