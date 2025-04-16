New Michigan Player Fires Vulgar Shot At Ohio State Buckeyes
Brady Norton, a former 3-star recruit from Mission Viejo, California, spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Cal Poly Mustangs. A 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive tackle, he played in 15 games with 11 starts at left tackle during his time in San Luis Obispo.
Big offensive linemen with starting experience don't just grow on trees, so Norton decided to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 24 of 2024. Not that long after — just a few weeks later, in fact — he committed to the Michigan Wolverines.
That would seem to be where this recruiting saga ends, but as with anything in Ann Arbor, it always has to get personal. Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes offered Norton on December 16, which was technically one day after he got his offer from Michigan. The timing of that offer led Norton to seemingly commit to Michigan almost out of spite.
At least that's how he's telling the story this spring.
Meeting with the media on Tuesday, he was asked about his experiences with Ohio State. Maybe it's just now a part of what he has to do because he's a Wolverine, but Norton took the opportunity to bash OSU a bit when discussing the situation.
“They (Ohio State) called me in the hotel room of my visit here to offer me. But in my mind, they texted me before Michigan did really, and then just kind of ghosted me out of the blue. And all of a sudden when Michigan offered me, they wanted me now, so I kind of thought that was a little odd,” Norton said, per Eleven Warriors. “Then I just came here and I was like, yeah, it's home. F*** those guys."
Norton said that when he committed to Michigan he felt as if he'd never have to talk to Ohio State again. He even took a subtle shot at the Buckeyes in his commitment post.
Is this just a kid buying into his new school and the rivalry, or does Norton truly feel slighted by the Buckeyes? As of now, he seems to be playing the part a bit, but he does expect that will change.
“I don't have as much of the hatred and the rivalry in my blood as these guys who have played for the program for many years. I'm assuming once that week comes, I'll definitely start feeling it, but I don't really have that pure hatred of blood quite yet,” Norton explained. “I know it'll happen because The Game, it's called The Game, but I definitely will get that sooner or later.”