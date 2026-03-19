Ohio State Lineup Set as Injury Picture Becomes Clearer vs. TCU

Ohio State’s backcourt is intact just minutes before tipoff.

The Buckeyes’ starting lineup, shared by Columbus Dispatch reporter Adam Jardy, includes John Mobley Jr., confirming the guard is healthy and ready to go for the NCAA Tournament opener against TCU. Taison Chatman, who missed Ohio State’s last game against Michigan, is also available after providing a positive update during locker room sessions.

“Yeah, I’m healthy now,” Chatman said in a video shared by Bucknuts 247. “Had a little setback in the Big Ten tournament, but I’m ready to go now.”

Mobley’s presence in the starting lineup signals Ohio State will not be limited in the backcourt, while Chatman’s availability gives the Buckeyes added depth as they ease into the tournament setting.

That could prove critical in an 8-9 matchup that many view as one of the most evenly matched games on the board.

TCU counters with a lineup built on toughness and balance, headlined by Emanuel Miller and Micah Robinson, alongside Jameer Nelson Jr., JaKobe Coles and Avery Anderson III. It’s a group that doesn’t overwhelm with size but makes up for it with physicality, defensive pressure and an ability to speed opponents up.

That identity is exactly what Ohio State expects to see. “They’re physical. They pressure. They push in transition,” Chatman said. “Like I said, it’s not the first time we see them play like that.”

It’s also why the Buckeyes believe their path through the Big Ten has them ready for this moment. Night after night, Ohio State has faced teams that play through contact, control the glass and force guards to make quick decisions under pressure.

Chatman sees that experience translating directly to March. “In my opinion, I think Big Ten’s the best in the country,” he said. “Just playing them, getting reps against them, I think it’ll translate.”

The contrast in styles sets up a game that will likely hinge on execution rather than talent gaps. TCU will look to disrupt rhythm, create turnovers and turn defense into offense. Ohio State, meanwhile, will rely on its backcourt depth and decision-making to handle that pressure and find quality shots.

With both teams entering at near full strength and the rotations now clearly defined, there’s little separating the two on paper. For a game that figures to be close, Ohio State will have one of its biggest advantages available from the opening tip and now knows exactly what it’s up against.