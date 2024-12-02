NCAA Hands Out Fines To Ohio State, Michigan After Post-Game Incident
The NCAA addressed the post-game incident that occurred after the Ohio State Buckeyes' heartbreaking loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
College football insider Pete Thamel and Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that both Ohio State and Michigan received $100,000 fines, while the Big Ten Conference is expected to make an announcement.
"The Big Ten is fining both Ohio State and Michigan $100,000, ESPN sources confirm. The fines comes in the wake of the post-game melee on Saturday in Columbus. The Big Ten is expected to make an announcement soon. Yahoo Sports first reported."- Pete Thamel via X
After head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, a fight broke out as multiple Michigan players tried to plant the team's flag on the "Block O". Luckily for both programs, there has been no reports of any players receiving punishment for the fight.
The Ohio State Buckeyes released a statement on Sunday in response to the incident, claiming the program respects Big Ten Conference's decision.
"We respect the Big Ten Conference's decision in this matter. What happened post-game yesterday was unfortunate. Good sportsmanship is always important in everything we do at Ohio State. Moving forward, we will continue to examine and address our post-game protocols to ensure our student-athletes, coaches, visiting teams and staff safely exit the field."- Ohio State Athletic Department
Former Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer sounded off about the post-game incident on Saturday, claiming that he has never seen something like that occur in his 50 years of being involved with the game.
"I've been involved in The Game for 50 years and I can't remember seeing something like that. I saw [Penn State head coach] James Franklin pull his players off one time when they were getting ready to plant the flag. I did that one time. There's no room for that."- Urban Meyer
The post-game altercation was not the only occurrence on Saturday that a fight broke out due to an opposing team trying to plant the flag, as the battle between North Carolina State and North Carolina ended in mayhem after a Wolfpack player tried to plant the flag at midfield.