According to a report from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, Nebraska has contacted former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about its coaching vacancy, though it’s unclear if Meyer was asked about his interest in the job.

“Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts went out of his way this week to caution that names mentioned in connection with the opening may not necessarily be candidates for the position,” Dodd said. “As such, Meyer may have been contacted as an outside source to vet other potential candidates for the position.”

Meyer, who went 83-9 and won one national championship during his seven-year tenure with the Buckeyes from 2012-18, was in Lincoln on Saturday for the Cornhuskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, serving as an analyst for FOX.

During the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, which Meyer returned to this season after a 13-game stint as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans could be heard chanting, “We want Urban.” There were also fans in the stands wearing “Hire Urban Meyer” t-shirts during the game.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost last Sunday, one day after the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. It dropped the program to 16-31 in just over four seasons under Frost, including 5-21 in one-score games.

“We need to dive into a real process, and a detail-oriented process that talks to a lot of people,” Alberts said that afternoon. “You’re going to hear about a lot of names. That’s good. That means we’re going to talk to a lot of people, because we’re going to clearly define what our values are.

“We’re not going to hire coaches who don’t believe in what we believe in. We need to take as long as it takes to find the right leader.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 3 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Preview: Ohio State Aware Of Toledo's Upset Potential

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman WR Kojo Antwi Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman Caden Curry Earning Playing Time At Defensive End

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!