Ohio State freshman wide receiver Kojo Antwi lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

A Ghana native who immigrated to the United States when he was just 6 months old, Antwi was one of four wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining fellow four-star prospects Kaleb Brown, Kyion Grayes and Caleb Burton.

He was considered the 26th-best wide receiver and No. 151 prospect overall in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, after catching 121 passes for 1,839 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career at Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert.

Antwi, who only arrived on campus in June, did not appear in the first two games of the season, but having his black stripe removed bodes well for his chances of seeing the field on Saturday against Toledo, though the Buckeyes obviously remain loaded at his position.

"First off, I want to thank God for putting me in this position," Antwi told his teammates on Wednesday. "Shoutout Zone 6, BIA for making me better every day. I love this team, man."

Antwi is the 11th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining Brown, Grayes, running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

