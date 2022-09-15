After being one of just two true freshman to appear on special teams in the season-opening win over Notre Dame, defensive end Caden Curry made his defensive debut in Ohio State’s 45-12 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pounder finished the game with four tackles in just 12 snaps, including a six-yard tackle for loss and another stop near the line of scrimmage on the very next play.

“It definitely was a great feeling after just working so hard in the offseason, and just seeing all of the progress on the field was kind of nice,” Curry said during his media availability on Wednesday evening. “I’m just trying to work hard in practice and earn my spot and just kind of see where that can go.”

It would be easy to dismiss Curry’s performance, as it came in the fourth quarter of a 33-point victory. But head coach Ryan Day noted this week that such an experience is invaluable for freshman.

“I think that’s everything,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “When you step on the field, are you doing your job? Are you producing? Are you doing the things that we’ve done in practice? It doesn’t matter what the score is. It shouldn’t matter, especially for a young player with an opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.

“If they go out there and do it, then you know pretty early that they can handle everything that’s going on. In a game, there’s a lot to process. Sometimes in practice, it’s very segmented. You get three or four plays in a row and then you kind of catch your breath. But when you’re in a game, there’s a lot going on. Things can get foggy real fast. But some guys, they thrive in that environment.”

In practice, Curry has cut his teeth on scout team, where he notably acted as presumed first-round pick Isaiah Foskey ahead of the win over the Fighting Irish. He’s done so well, too, that senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones suggested that he’ll be a top-10 pick in the future.

Of course, that’s high praise for someone who is just starting their collegiate career. But Jones isn’t the only one who is enthralled by Curry’s potential.

“Caden is a guy is that I noticed from the start when I got here because he has a tremendous first step and he’s tough,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He’s just one of those guys that can get himself in position to make plays, like just bounces off people, twists, turns and pitches a fit.

“I think he showed that he can play and he can definitely be in the mix. He proved himself with Step 1, getting in there and making plays. That will earn him more opportunities.”

Whether or not Curry can find a role on this year’s team remains to be seen, especially with fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, senior Zach Harrison and sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau ahead of him on the depth chart.

However, a similar performance in this weekend’s game against Toledo could be another step toward Curry finding himself in some meaningful situations down the road.

“The more he plays, the more he’s going to probably find a role for himself,” Day said. “He’s very, very productive. He’s been productive since he got here. You can see that when he’s on the field … Anytime those guys guys can play, they learn a lot, so good start for him.”

