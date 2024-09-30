Next Four Big Ten Games Will Be Huge For Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have played at least one "marquee" opponent in their non-conference schedule dating all the way back to 1936 at the start of the AP poll era. With a non-conference slate this year of Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall, that streak has ended, but a break from extremely tough matchups is understandable.
In 2025 and 2026, Ohio State will face Texas at home and away. The same thing will happen with Alabama in 2027 and 2028 and a series with Georgia will then take place in 2030 and 2031.
As Ohio State sits undefeated at 4-0 to start the 2024 season, the Buckeyes are receiving criticism for the strength of schedule. Ultimately, the criticism means nothing when it comes to the potential outcomes of this season.
The next four games for the Buckeyes will take the strength of schedule up several notches. First the Buckeyes face the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on October 5th. The 3-1 Hawkeyes have a better offense than last season and should pose the toughest test so far in 2024.
The Buckeyes then follow up this next game with a trip to No. 6 Oregon, a bye week, then home matchups with Nebraska and No. 7 Penn State. The Ducks and Nittany Lions were known difficult matchups headed into the year but Nebraska's 4-1 start has turned them into a potential tougher test than expected.
If the Buckeyes can win the next four games, move to 8-0 on the year and do so convincingly, then it may be nearly impossible to exclude the Buckeyes from the inaugural 12-team playoff regardless of if they win out, lose one or two games to end the season.
These next four games could silence doubters and truly prepare this team for the playoffs.