Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Wisconsin Badgers
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theOhio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
After the head coach Ryan Day and his squad travel to Illinois in week seven, the Buckeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on the road before their bye week. Led by former Ohio State standout Luke Fickell, the Badgers' third year head coach is coming off a rough 2024 season, as they finished with a 5-7 record. But with Camp Randall being a tough place to play for opposing teams, the Buckeyes will not be able to take Wisconsin lightly this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week eight matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Vinny Anthony (WR), Joe Brunner (LG), Riley Mahlman (RT), Darryl Peterson (DE), Christian Alliegro (WILL), Tackett Curtis (MIKE), Sebastion Cheeks (OLB), Preston Zachman (SAF)
Additions: Billy Edwards (QB), Jake Renfrow (C), Tyreese Fearbry (OLB)
Wisconsin's Strengths
One of the strong points of the Badgers' 2025 team is the offensive line, as Fickell has done a nice job of building up the trenches since his arrival. Wisconsin is set to return three of the five starters on the offensive line from 2024, which includes junior left guard Joe Brunner and junior right tackle Riley Mahlman. Both are already gaining traction as prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, which makes for a perfect groundwork for the program's offensive attack.
Last season, Wisconsin used a combination of Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke at the quarterback position. But with both veterans transferring this offseason, Fickell dipped in the portal himself and landed former Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. earlier this year. In his first season as a starter, Edwards threw for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also tallying 150 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2024. The talented dual-threat will have the Badgers' leading receiver from last season in Vinny Anthony at his disposal, who finished the pervious season with 672 receiving yards on 39 catches.
On defense, Wisconsin will return eight of the team's 11 starters from last season. This includes linebacker Christian Alliegro, who ended his sophomore season with 66 tackles, three sacks and two tackles for losses. In addition to Alliegro, defensive lineman and Ohio native Darryl Peterson will have an expanded role heading into the 2025 season after finishing last year with 28 tackles and one sack. The program will also benefit from the likes of linebacker Tackett Curtis and safety Preston Zachman in 2025, who combined for 85 tackles, four tackles for losses and two inceptions last season.
Wisconsin's Weaknesses
The Badgers' quarterback room was not the only position group to take a hit in the transfer portal this offseason, as the program's leading rusher from last season, Tawee Walker, left Wisconsin for the Cincinnati Bearcats. This means the program must rely on the running back duo of Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones in 2025 after the two combined for 405 rushing yards on 95 carries last season. Luckily for the Fickell's upcoming running back room, they will be rushing behind a stout offensive line and will receive additional help with Edwards' ability to use his legs.
The defense, however, will have an uphill battle ahead of themselves in order to improve from the 2024 season. Wisconsin was able to limit opposing team's passing attack in last season, but it was their inability to stop the run that hurt them in prior season. The Badgers ranked second to last in rushing yards allow per game last season in the Big Ten with an average of 165 yards per game. If the program wants to see those numbers improvement, they must get the most out of their front seven.