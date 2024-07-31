Ohio State's Caleb Downs And Denzel Burke Named To Jim Thorpe Award Watchlist
In order for the Ohio State Buckeyes secondary to be dominant in the 2024 season, both Alabama transfer safety Caleb Downs and veteran cornerback Denzel Burke will need to have big seasons. Both players have pretty high expectations attached to their names as they have been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist on Wednesday.
The two Buckeyes are part of a group of 42 defensive backs who are expected to be some of the nation's best in 2024. Downs and Burke are also two of the Big Ten's seven representatives on the list. That is the highest mark of any conference on this year's watchlist. Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin were the other Big Ten schools to have representatives. However, the Buckeyes were the only Big Ten school with two players listed.
Last season with Alabama, Downs tallied an impressive 107 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a true freshman. He was also named to the Freshman All-American team. Now with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Downs will look to elevate his game and be an even more dangerous force on the back end of the defense.
Denzel Burke is entering his fourth and final season with the Buckeyes. Not only has Burke started all 35 games he has played in, but he has a chance to surpass William White's 46 starts for Ohio State between 1984-87. That would give Burke the outright school record for most starts by an Ohio State cornerback.
Last season, Burke had 24 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble as opposing quarterbacks looked to avoid throwing in his direction. Burke will once again try to be a shutdown cornerback for Ohio State prior to entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Downs and Burke are not the only great defensive backs in the current Ohio State secondary. They do happen to be the faces of the group though. Can either take home the award for best defensive back in the country this coming season?
The Paul Hornung Award and Allstate Wuerffel Trophy nominees are scheduled to be announced on Thursday.