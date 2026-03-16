Three Players Who Will Decide Ohio State's March Madness Tournament Run

The Ohio State basketball team is set to make its return to the NCAA Tournament after nearly four years, but the Buckeyes face a challenging matchup ahead.

Ohio State received the No. 8 seed in the East region and will face No. 9 TCU in the first round. If the Buckeyes pull off a victory, they will likely have to face Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

The Buckeyes are going to need a handful of players to step up if they want to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. Here are a few players to watch.

Bruce Thornton Guard

Ohio State's senior guard, Bruce Thornton, is set to play in his first-ever NCAA tournament, and he'll need to rise to the occasion for the Buckeyes to make a deep run.

Thornton is the top player and leading scorer for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes run their offense through him. If he has an off night, there's a strong chance Ohio State will struggle to find its rhythm, which could end its season.

The 22-year-old guard emerged as the leading scorer in Ohio State men's basketball history this past season, and it would be fantastic to see him conclude his college career with a run in the NCAA tournament.

Christoph Tilly Center

Ohio State brought in Christoph Tilly last offseason from Santa Clara, and he could be the key reason the Buckeyes either exit early or make a deep run in the tournament. If they face Duke in the Round of 32, they’ll have to contend with Blue Devils star forward Cameron Boozer. Boozer is one of the best players in the country, and Tilly will have his hands full in the paint trying to contain him.

Tilly will need to focus on guarding Duke's center, Maliq Brown, and Patrick Ngongba II—if he's healthy. However, he also has to keep Boozer from grabbing offensive rebounds and putting up second-chance shots, something he has excelled at all season.

John Mobley Jr. Guard

The Buckeyes will need another scoring option alongside Thornton, and why not have his backcourt mate, John Mobley Jr., step up to be that guy?

Mobley has the potential to heat up from the 3-point line, which could pose a real challenge for opposing defenses. If both Mobley and Thornton can find their rhythm, the Buckeyes might be a team that advances to the second weekend of the tournament.