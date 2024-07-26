Ohio State Buckeyes' Defensive Line Ranks No. 1 In The Country
Experience and game-wrecking potential, that is what the Ohio State defensive line brings to the table in 2024. Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton have combined for 157 games played for the Buckeyes. In those 157 games, the group has combined for 64 starts.
In the past several seasons, this group of four players has combined for 332 total tackles, 67.5 tackles-for-loss and 38.5 sacks. After just a quick glimpse at the projected starting defensive line, it is easy to see why Pro Football Focus ranked the Buckeyes above every other defensive line in the country. Max Chadwick of PFF placed the Buckeyes at No. 1, ahead of the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, No. 3 Miami Hurricanes, No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels.
Ohio State and Michigan were not the only Big Ten Conference teams to make the top 10. Penn State came in at No. 7 and Oregon snagged the last spot at No. 10.
"Ohio State saw three defensive linemen return to Columbus for their senior campaigns despite the fact that all three would’ve likely been selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft," explained Chadwick on why he placed the Buckeyes at No. 1. "That includes edge defenders Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, who were the only pair of edges to make my top-10 list."
After discussing the two edge rushers, he went further by writing about the two defensive tackles. "Tyleik Williams was one of my top-five returning interior defensive linemen after tying for fourth in the Power Five with 26 run-defense stops last year. Ty Hamilton will likely start alongside him and posted a 76.4 grade on 350 snaps in 2023."
Although Chadwick only touched on the four defensive linemen and that was enough to get the top spot, Ohio State supporters know that the depth on the defensive line is crucial as well. Behind this excellent group of four, Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Eddrick Houston provide valuable depth on the edge. At defensive tackle, Hero Kanu, Kayden McDonald, Jason Moore and Tywone Malone Jr. offer some support for Williams and Hamilton.
The 2025 defensive line will likely have four new starters, so this season is an opportunity for the next wave to take advantage of the reps that they do get and learn from the veterans ahead of them.
This could be a great year for Ohio State's defense and the more pressure the front four can generate, the faster this unit will be able to get off the field consistently.