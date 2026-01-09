Ohio State defensive standout announces entry into NFL Draft following breakout year

The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their offseason earlier than many anticipated, suffering a loss to Miami in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Ohio State is now focusing on the future, gearing up to acquire talent from the transfer portal while keeping an eye on its star players as they head toward the NFL.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate and safety Caleb Downs declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week, and now linebacker Arvell Reese is joining them.

Ohio St. LB Arvell Reese announced he has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/BA0cUYMKTG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

Reese dedicated all three of his college seasons to the Buckeyes and played a crucial role in strengthening Ohio State’s defense this year.

Reese was a rotational player during the Buckeyes' 2024 championship run but became a starter this season. It seemed like Reese would be around for at least another two years, but after the first few games, his draft stock started to soar.

Most draft experts expect Reese to be selected within the first 10 picks and anticipate he will be one of the first non-quarterbacks drafted. Even though Reese could be one of the first players drafted, his production fell off in a significant way during the second half of the season.

Reese saw his production drop

In the first nine games, Reese collected 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. However, he struggled in the final five games, finishing without a single sack or tackle for loss.

It was quite disappointing watching Reese struggle to find his rhythm in the second half of the season, especially since Ohio State faced its three most challenging games during that stretch, aside from Week 1 against Texas.

The Buckeyes didn’t need Reese to shine in their last regular season game against Michigan. Still, they certainly needed him to step up during their loss in the Big Ten title game against Indiana and their defeat to Miami in the playoffs.

Reese could be in play for his hometown team

Reese, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, might have a chance to join his hometown team. The Browns sit with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft and could be looking to add Reese.

The only concern is that the Browns lack significant offensive talent, and drafting Reese may not be a feasible option for Cleveland given its obvious needs.

However, the Browns do have 10 draft picks at the moment and could draft Reese, then attack offense with their other nine selections.