Ohio State Buckeyes Duo Makes Early 2026 Mock Draft
Ohio State just saw 14 members from its 2024 team selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Everyone can breathe now that draft coverage has concluded, right? Wrong.
The Athletic's draft expert, Dane Brugler, released his way-too-early 2026 mock draft and the Buckeyes were on the list. Safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate are projected to hear their names called during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. At least, according to Brugler in his way-too-early draft.
But let's dive a little deeper.
Downs in Vegas
In this mock draft, the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick and that's where Brugler has Downs going.
The two-time All-American was a focal point in the Buckeyes' defensive game plans throughout the 2024 season. How couldn't he be? Downs transferred to Ohio State -- who finished second in his recruitment out of high school -- after legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired in early 2024.
There's no denying Downs' impact on the Silver Bullets last season. Especially after the Buckeyes' loss at Oregon in the regular season. His shift down closer toward the line of scrimmage was noticeable as opposing offenses were suffocated.
Downs finished the 2024 season with 81 total tackles (44 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and half a sack. He will likely be most remembered for his 79-yard punt return for a touchdown against Indiana.
Sunshine Tate
Ohio State is projected to have its sixth wide receiver drafted in the first round in five years according to Brugler.
He has Carnell Tate heading to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall pick.
If you take a moment to step back and think about what Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline has done since he took over the room, it's just as absurd as it seems. Tate certainly has the skill set to keep the tradition going for the Buckeyes.
While he competed with Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith for opportunities, the rising junior found a nice role in 2024. Tate, originally of Chicago but played high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, totaled 733 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 52 catches.
Tate, alongside Smith and Brandon Inniss, should have a very prominent role in the Buckeyes' offense this season.
Oh, and if this pick actually holds, it's certain Tate's position coach will be happy to see it.