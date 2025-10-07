Two Wide Receivers Among Prospects Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 6
Any given Saturday, right?
Life on the road proved too much to overcome for several ranked and favored teams in Week 6. Then-No. 7 Penn State lost to UCLA, which hadn’t led, let alone won, a game this season. No. 9 Texas stumbled at Florida, which dropped its previous three games. No. 14 Iowa State fell short against unranked Cincinnati.
Texas and Penn State, the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, are no longer in the top 25, as is Clemson, which entered the season ranked No. 4.
In an ever-changing landscape, the chaotic, unpredictable nature of college football remains the same—just look at 2026 NFL draft big boards, which are fluctuating as drastically as preseason polls.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s NFL draft risers and fallers from Week 6, featuring a quarterback who’s gone from unknown to undeniable, two receivers firmly in the first-round conversation, and a tight end forced to move past a missed opportunity …
RISERS
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Is it officially time to move Simpson into the first-round quarterback conversation? The more the redshirt junior impresses, the harder it gets to deny him the honor. Simpson went 23-for-31 passing for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Alabama’s 30–14 win over Vanderbilt. The 6' 2" 208-pound Simpson doesn’t win with tools, but intangibles. He’s smart, savvy, and operates the Crimson Tide’s offense at a high level. His efficiency and poise in big games make him an appealing passer in a quarterback class full of wild cards.
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Bell doesn’t often receive mention when discussing the draft’s best receivers, but he made his presence known in Louisville’s 30–27 overtime loss to Virginia on Saturday. He caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second consecutive game with at least 10 receptions and 135 receiving yards. The 6' 2", 220-pound Bell is an elite run-after-catch player due to his size, strength and instincts, and he moves well for his size. Bell possesses quality ball skills and can effectively stack corners in press coverage. He’s a legitimate candidate to land in the first round.
David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
One of the most underrated pass rushers in college football, Bailey had 11 total pressures, tied for the most in the FBS this week, and two sacks against previously unbeaten Houston. Bailey was a Week 4 riser, too, and he could’ve made the list several other times through the first month and a half. The 6' 3", 250-pound Bailey leads the FBS with 31 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and his blend of athleticism and pass rush nuance projects favorably to the next level. Everything Bailey does is fast, and opposing quarterbacks have discovered that through six weeks.
Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
Howell’s redshirt senior season went from good to great Saturday, as he registered three sacks in the Aggies’ 31–9 win over Mississippi State. Howell now has seven sacks, the second-most in the FBS, to go along with eight tackles for loss. Undersized at 6' 2" and 248 pounds, Howell lacks the traditional build of an every-down edge player at the next level. But he’s quick, explosive and a reliable finisher, and he’s played his way firmly into the Day 2 picture.
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Buckeyes’ receiver pipeline needs little introduction, but the Sunday performances of 2023 NFL first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba and 2025 first-rounder Emeka Egbuka offer enough explanation. And while some of Tate’s predecessors stole the show for their NFL teams this week, he delivered his finest performance of his junior season. The 6' 3", 195-pound Tate set season highs with nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. He’s an athletic, smooth-moving pass catcher with a knack for explosive plays—he’s recorded 40-plus-yard catches in four of Ohio State’s five games this season. Tate feels similar to Egbuka last season: Understandably stuck in Jeremiah Smith’s shadow, but with the tools to be a terrific pro.
FALLERS
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Stowers rose to national prominence against Alabama last season, catching six passes for 113 yards in Vanderbilt’s stunning upset win. The Commodores didn’t repeat their magic Saturday, falling 30–14, and neither did Stowers, who finished with only three catches for 22 yards. The 6' 4", 235-pound Stowers is known for his athleticism and receiving prowess, and he’s primarily lived up to summer hype—he leads all SEC tight ends with 25 catches and he’s second with 323 receiving yards. But Stowers had a chance to prove he’s worthy of first-round consideration, and he largely fell short in Tuscaloosa.
Earl Little Jr., S, Florida State
After a brilliant season opener where he made nine tackles in a breakout performance against Alabama, Little looked like a potential early-round safety. He was anything but against Miami in Week 6. The 6' 1", 199-pound Little struggled as a tackler, losing reps due to both quickness and power, and he graded as Pro Football Focus’s second-worst defender who played at least 20 snaps in Week 6. At his best, Little uses his range and athleticism to make plays both in the box and on the back end. The redshirt junior is certainly draftable, but his Miami tape isn’t the reason why.