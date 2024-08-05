Ohio State Edge Rusher Duo Ranks In 2025 NFL Draft Top 10
Veteran leadership combined with explosiveness, that is what both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau get to bring to the Ohio State Buckeyes defense in 2024. Although both players have their sights set on achieving greatness by winning championships this season, both should be hearing their names called fairly early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Although a full football season needs to be completed prior to next April, evaluations of NFL Draft prospects are always happening. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus just released his current list of the top 10 edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only did both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau make the top 10, but the two Ohio State stars went back-to-back. Sawyer was first at No. 7 and Tuimoloau followed at No. 8.
Texas A&M's Nic Scourton ranked at No. 1, just ahead of Georgia's Mykel Williams. Scourton transferred to the Aggies after two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. In 2023, he had 50 total tackles and 10 sacks. Although he is a former Big Ten player, only three current Big Ten players made the top 10.
Penn State's Abdul Carter ranked two spots ahead of Sawyer and three spots ahead of Tuimoloau at No. 5. Last season, Carter had 49 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. This was actually a drop in production from his 56 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2022.
As for Ohio State's experienced duo on the defensive line, Sawyer and Tuimoloau combined for 86 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2023. The Buckeyes certainly have an advantage with two top-tier guys and not just one.
Now if both players can even increase their production in 2024, that means each individual will increase their draft stock. Equally as important, increased production means even higher impact on the field. The greater the impact these two can make, the better chance the Ohio State defense has of being dominant this season.