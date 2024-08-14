Ohio State Buckeyes Edge Rusher Makes College Football Top 50
The Ohio State Buckeyes have the fortunes of two of the best defensive ends on opposite sides of the line in 2024. Both J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have received numerous preseason recognitions and the two are expected to wreak some havoc in opposing backfields this year.
One of these two experienced edge rushers was ranked in Pro Football Focus's Top 50 college football players in 2024 on Wednesday. Jack Sawyer actually happened to headline the group from No. 21 to No. 30. Here is what PFF had to say about their No. 21 college football player in 2024.
"Sawyer was arguably the most well-rounded edge defender in college football this past year, finishing as the only FBS player at the position to earn 85.0-plus grades as a pass-rusher and a run defender. Among returning Power Five edge defenders, only James Pearce Jr. was more valuable in 2023, according to PFF's wins above average metric."
Last season, Sawyer did have a strong showing in his first year as a regular starter. The 6'5", 260-pound defensive end tallied 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
In his career, Sawyer leads the current roster with 14 total sacks. He also has 84 total tackles.
Headed into this season, Sawyer represented the Ohio State Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis and was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist on Monday. If Sawyer can be a dominant force on the edge, then he could seriously be in the conversation for defensive player of the year. Not only that, but he would have a shot at becoming a top 15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ohio State will need him to be a leader on the defensive side of the football this season in order to accomplish their ultimate goals.