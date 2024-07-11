Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka Ranks Third On Top Wide Receiver List
Emeka Egbuka is a wide receiver who happens to be getting plenty of attention headed into this next college football season. The Ohio State Buckeyes' star is getting the recognition for all the right reasons. After dealing with an injury last season, Egbuka decided to forego the 2024 NFL Draft and return to Ohio State for one more season.
The veteran wide receiver now has a chance to lead a young group of talented wide receivers with the Buckeyes and potentially break the record for most receptions in a career at Ohio State by an individual receiver. If Egbuka can be a major part in helping the Buckeyes win a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship, then that will even further cement his name amongst the greatest wide receivers in Ohio State's long history.
Egbuka is widely-considered one of the best receivers in college football headed into the 2024-25 season and is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus recently posted their Top 10 wide receiver rankings on X headed into this next season and as expected, Egbuka ranked high on the list. Max Chadwick placed him at No. 3 behind Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers and Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats. Egbuka ranked one spot ahead of the Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson.
Oregon happens to be the only team with two wide receivers ranked in Chadwick's Top 10 after placing Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart at No. 9.
As for Egbuka, he will look to improve upon his 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions last season. In 2022, the Buckeyes' receiver caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
There is a good chance that Egbuka gets off to a fast start this coming season as Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss settle into getting significant college reps.