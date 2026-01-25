Ohio State Should’ve Hired These Three Offensive Coordinators Over Arthur Smith

The Ohio State Buckeyes have found their new voice of the offense, with Arthur Smith named the team's offensive coordinator.

Smith has spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for the previous three years before Pittsburgh. Ohio State brings in Smith after losing Brian Hartline to the University of South Florida to become their head coach.

While Smith is a name football fans know, it might not excite Ohio State as much as other names would. There are three other names that might have fit that role better than Smith will.

Keenan Bailey, Ohio State Co-OC and TE Coach

Bailey has been on the staff since 2016 and knows everything about the Buckeyes. He got his first chance to be an offensive coordinator last year, splitting it with Hartline: Hartline called the plays, and Bailey helped with game planning, and he also shared time as the tight ends coach.

The Buckeyes showed last year that promoting from within worked out well for them as Hartline became a head coach in the process. Bailey should have gotten his time in the spotlight running the offense, but his time will come soon enough.

J.T. Barrett, Chicago Bears QB Coach

Barrett might not have Smith's experience as an offensive coordinator, but this is a hire that would have had the whole state of Ohio losing its mind. Since 2022, Barrett has been on a coaching path, with 2025 his best year as the Chicago Bears quarterback coach, when he had Caleb Williams playing the best football of his career and leading the Bears to the playoffs.

This could have been the perfect opportunity to bring Barrett in, and even if Ohio State wanted to, make him the co-offensive coordinator with Bailey. Barrett has a bright future in coaching, and if the Buckeyes don't wise up, he could quickly become an offensive coordinator elsewhere.

Tim Beck, Vanderbilt OC

After over three decades in Division III football, Tim Beck has made a name for himself with Vanderbilt over the last two years. Beck coached Diego Pavia to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025, and the Commandores were ranked ninth in the nation in total offense with 462.8 yards per game.

If the Buckeyes wanted a coach who had been in the college ranks for a long time and had success at the highest level, Beck would have made sense. Especially since Beck is in the SEC, he knows what a good offense looks like and could have done good work at Ohio State.