Ohio State Buckeyes' Freshman Phenom Gives Tattoo Artist Signed Jersey
Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has put a fun little (legal) twist on what Terrelle Pryor did a decade-and-a-half ago. Only this time, the rules set up for Smith to capitalize on it.
Smith has signed a jersey for his tattoo artist, conjuring up memories of when Pryor—as well as several other Ohio State players—was suspended for selling Buckeyes' memorabilia and receiving discounted services at a tattoo parlor.
More specifically, Pryor sold three items—which included his "gold pants" trinket that is given to Ohio State players when beating Michigan.
It should be noted that Smith's tattoo artist bought the jersey himself and then had Smith sign it.
Of course, in the case of Pryor and his old Buckeyes teammates, the scandal ultimately cost legendary Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel his job.
It was a very different time back then, as NIL deals were not yet a thing. The publicized photo of Smith and his tattoo artists is a perfect microcosm to demonstrate how much circumstances have changed across the NCAA landscape over the last decade-plus.
As for Smith's football acumen? Let's just put it this way: he may very well help Buckeyes fans move forward after Marvin Harrison Jr. just made the leap to the NFL.
Smith is the best wide receiver prospect in the country heading into his debut campaign in Columbus and is considered a generational talent by some.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound phenom will join an Ohio State receiver role that already includes Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and fellow freshman Mylan Graham.
Smith hauled in 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns during his final high-school season at Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Fl.