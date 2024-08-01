Ohio State Gets Stunning Finish In New Full Season Prediction
The month of the first Ohio State football game of the season is officially here. With the Buckeyes set to take the field on Thursday morning for the first day of fall camp, it is a good opportunity to look ahead at the full Ohio State schedule and predict how the Buckeyes will do in not only the 12-game regular season, but also in the inaugural 12-team playoff.
The new College Football Playoff format means that two loss teams and perhaps even a few three loss teams have the opportunity to be included among the group vying for a National Championship. With the talent that the Buckeyes are returning this season, it is hard to imagine that they don't at least make the playoff. Can they go undefeated and avenge back-to-back-to-back losses versus the Michigan Wolverines? Can they secure the first Big Ten Championship since 2020? Do they win the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff? These are the important questions that will be asked of head coach Ryan Day and his team.
With eight home games in the regular season, the schedule also seems to be rather favorable for the Buckeyes. Let's go ahead and jump into the season as I try to best predict the outcome.
August 31st - Ohio State vs Akron - Buckeyes win 48-10 (1-0)
In the home opener and season opener against the Zips, the Buckeyes should cruise to a win. With it being the first game, the offense likely won't look flawless with a new quarterback under center. The run game gets established early, Emeka Egbuka likely shines as the star wide receiver and the defense completely shuts down the visitors from the MAC.
September 7th - Ohio State vs Western Michigan - Buckeyes win 52-13 (2-0)
The Buckeyes get back-to-back weeks of MAC teams visiting Columbus. This time the game is played under the lights with a 7:30 PM kickoff. Under the bright lights, the Ohio State passing attack likely shines a bit more. Assuming that Will Howard is the starter, he and his complete wide receiver unit get in a rhythm. Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and perhaps even Brandon Inniss get heavily involved in the attack. The Broncos do get late consolation points against the backups on defense to score more than Akron did in the first game.
September 21st - Ohio State vs Marshall - Buckeyes win 42-9 (3-0)
Ohio State gets a week break before playing host to the Thundering Herd. The offense might not score as many points as they did in the two previous games, but this should still be a route. Marshall struggles to put up points and cannot find the end zone. They settle for three field goals. The Buckeyes wrap up non-conference play a perfect 3-0.
September 28th - Ohio State @ Michigan State - Buckeyes win 38-7 (4-0)
The Buckeyes go on the road for the first time in 2024 and face a new-look Spartans team. Michigan State should be improved from their 4-8 record last season, yet the Buckeyes' defense shuts the Spartans' offense down. TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins run all over the Spartans and the Ohio State offensive line imposes some physicality on their first Big Ten opponent.
October 5th - Ohio State vs Iowa - Buckeyes win 30-14 (5-0)
Iowa's offense has to be a little better than last year and their defense is expected to be great this season. This is Ohio State's first test, but one that they get at home. Although the Buckeyes score the least amount of points to date, they still manage to win convincingly before going on the road for perhaps the toughest game of the season.
October 12th - Ohio State @ Oregon - Ducks win 28-23 (5-1)
Ohio State goes into this game looking to avenge a regular season loss a few years ago, but the Ducks are a little too strong at home. These are the two most talented teams in the Big Ten on paper and Oregon is ready to go toe-to-toe with Ohio State. This is the first major win for Oregon as members of the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State retreats home with their first loss of the season but an opportunity to regroup with a bye week coming up.
October 26th - Ohio State vs Nebraska - Buckeyes win 44-17 (6-1)
The Cornhuskers are an improving program at the moment but Ohio State is too much for a true freshman quarterback to deal with at the moment. Dylan Raiola shows a few bright flashes, but ultimately struggles in his worst game of the season. The Buckeyes are back to their winning ways and the offense is rolling once again.
November 2nd - Ohio State @ Penn State - Buckeyes win 33-23 (7-1)
Although the Buckeyes travel to Penn State this season, this game is not expected to be a night game. Not needing to face the Nittany Lions in a white out is a perk. It will still be loud, but the Ohio State Buckeyes have had Penn State's number for a while. Drew Allar and the offense have a much better game than last season against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State proves why they are once again a tier above.
November 9th - Ohio State vs Purdue - Buckeyes win 62-10 (8-1)
The Purdue Boilermakers are the unfortunate scheduling victims of the Buckeyes feeling extremely confident after a win on the road at Penn State. Ohio State comes back home and can do no wrong on offense. The defense is also determined to not give up more than 10 points and accomplish that for the first time since the Michigan State game.
November 16th - Ohio State @ Northwestern - Buckeyes win 35-6 (9-1)
This matchup is at Wrigley Field which makes for a fascinating college football venue in November. The Buckeyes are able to hold the Wildcats to two field goals, but take a little bit to settle in offensively. This is a lower scoring affair from an Ohio State perspective but still a convincing win.
November 23rd - Ohio State vs Indiana - Buckeyes win 41-12 (10-1)
This could be a trap game with Michigan looming around the corner. The Hoosiers don't have the firepower to threaten the Buckeyes though. Ohio State cruises to another victory and now get prepared for The Game.
November 30th - Ohio State vs Michigan - Buckeyes win 34-21 (11-1)
Michigan will likely already enter this game with two losses to Texas and Oregon. USC may even give them a scare early in the season as well. The Wolverines defense is still pretty stout, but their offense will likely take some steps back. Ryan Day and his team are hungry for revenge and dominate at home from the first whistle to the last. It may only be a two-score game as the final score, but it will feel much bigger than that against Sherrone Moore's group.
Big Ten Conference Championship Game - (11-1) Ohio State vs (11-1) Oregon - Buckeyes win 35-27
The Oregon Ducks enter this game as favorites due to their previous win against the Buckeyes in the regular season. The Buckeyes come into this game in better form after winning six straight. The Ducks only loss comes on 11/16 in the cold against the Wisconsin Badgers. That game has the potential of being a real welcome to the Big Ten moment late in the year. The Buckeyes ride their hot form and avenge their previous loss to the Ducks, securing their first Big Ten Title since 2020.
12-team College Football Playoff
- No. 5 Alabama defeats No. 12 Liberty
- No. 9 Penn State defeats No. 8 Notre Dame
- No. 6 Oregon defeats No. 11 Ole Miss
- No. 7 Texas defeats No. 10 Florida State
- No. 5 Alabama defeats No. 4 Utah
- No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 9 Penn State
- No. 6 Oregon defeats No. 3 Clemson
- No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 7 Texas
- No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 5 Alabama
- No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 6 Oregon
- No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on a game-winning field goal.
The Ohio State Buckeyes ultimately get revenge for their narrow defeat to the Bulldogs the last time they played. The 2024-25 season ends with Ryan Day's team beating Michigan, winning a Big Ten Championship and also winning the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in shocking fashion.
A regular season loss is never a welcome sight for Ohio State fans, but ultimately it won't even matter if the Buckeyes beat the Ducks in two of three meetings when it really counts. This is the type of season that the Buckeyes are capable of this year.