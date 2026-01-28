Three Ohio State 2026 Matchups That Should be Night Primetime Games

The Ohio State Buckeyes finally had their 2026 schedule revealed, and it won't be as easy as last season's.

Ohio State is set to have road games at Texas, Indiana, and USC. That doesn't include the home games against Oregon and Michigan, which makes this one of the most brutal schedules the Buckeyes have had in recent memory.

There are plenty of choices for them to pick from, but which ones should be the night, primetime game for the Buckeyes?

Which ones would separate themselves from the other 12 games on the schedule? This list will not include Michigan, since the Wolverines' matchup is always a 12:00 pm EST kickoff, despite that game being one of the best options for nighttime.

Week 7 at Indiana

This one feels like one FOX would fight to have as a Big Noon Kickoff game, but seeing this game at night in primetime would be perfect. The rematch the Buckeyes hoped they would get against the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

They last played each other in the Big Ten Championship game, where the Hoosiers took down the Buckeyes 13-10. Ohio State would love nothing more than to get its revenge on Indiana under the bright lights of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, and stick it to them on the road.

Week 9 at USC

Despite the fact that this technically wouldn't be a nighttime game since it is in Los Angeles, California, it would be for most of the nation, so let's allow this one. It would work well for the Buckeyes in multiple ways.

One: USC is always a tough matchup, but the Buckeyes are better on paper and could get a nice road win to build some momentum. Also, since this would still be in daylight, it could make it a little easier for Ohio State to get a primetime win on the road.

Week 10 vs. Oregon

The Horseshoe needs some love for a nighttime game, and what better one than to have the Ducks in two. Ohio State did not get a chance to play Oregon last season, so here is their chance to get one on the former Pac-12 team.

This is a dream matchup with two of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Dante Moore and Julian Sayin, facing off for what could determine who wins the Heisman Trophy. Buckeyes fans would gladly sign up for a night game to watch Ohio State take down Oregon.