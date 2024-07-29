Ohio State Buckeyes Have Opened Football Seasons As Preseason No. 1 The Third Most Times
The Ohio State Buckeyes are well known as a prominent power in the landscape of college football. With the high expectations that come with often being looked at as one of the best teams in the preseason is sometimes a No. 1 ranking. The Buckeyes actually happen to have eight appearances at the top of the preseason rankings, which happens to be third most in all of college football.
According to the graphic that Pro Football Focus posted on social media, only the Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide have more No. 1 preseason rankings. The Sooners sit at No. 1 with 10 times and the Crimson Tide are No. 2 with nine times.
So when do the 2024 preseason rankings get released?
The AP is set to announce its top 25 college football rankings around 12 PM ET on Monday, August 12th. Although the rankings may get released a little after or before the set time, football fans can mark the date on their calendars.
Come August is there a chance that the Buckeyes find themselves at No. 1 for a ninth time, creating a tie in the second spot with Alabama? The possibility is certainly there.
Ohio State seems to be widely looked at as one of the favorites to not only win the Big Ten, but win the whole 12-team College Football Playoff this coming season. The Buckeyes have the fortunes of a lot of returning talent and plenty of young players to offer valuable depth. Even star true freshman Jeremiah Smith is likely in-line for a starting wide receiver spot. This could be the year of an extremely high-powered offense and a stifling defense for the Buckeyes.
Perhaps the Georgia Bulldogs land the top spot in the preseason rankings or maybe it is the Buckeyes. We won't truly know who it is until the middle of August. That time is approaching quickly though and the Buckeyes are set to begin fall camp on Thursday, August 1st.