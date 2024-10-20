Ohio State Buckeyes Hold Ground In Recent AP Top 25 Polling Despite Bye Week
The Ohio State Buckeyes, despite being on bye in Week 8, remain as the No. 4 team in the nation, according to the Week 9 edition of the AP Top 25 Polling.
With multiple teams losing within the Top 25, the Buckeyes were still unable to rise in the most recent AP Poll. The Georgia Bulldogs beat previously top-ranked Texas and slid into the No. 2 spot, while the Longhorns fell one spot behind Ohio State at No. 5.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten landscape, the Oregon Ducks benefited from the Texas' loss to Georgia, as they now become the No. 1 team. Head coach Dan Lanning has led his team to a perfect 7-0 record this season after defeating the Buckeyes back in Week 7.
Penn State was also on bye in Week 8, and just like the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions stayed put at the No. 3 spot. Ohio State will have a chance to dethrone Penn State when the two square off in Week 10.
Rounding out the rest of the conference, both Indiana and Illinois jumped in the rankings after two huge wins in Week 8 to No. 13 and No. 20. The Hoosiers have completely shocked the college football world, as they are one of three teams in the Big Ten Conference to remain undefeated. Illinois, on the other hand, were able to defeat Michigan in a gritty 21-7 victory.
With the loss to the Fighting Illini, the Wolverines have fallen out of the AP Top 25 and did not receive a single vote from voters.
Ohio State will look to redeem themselves after the recent loss to Oregon when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9.