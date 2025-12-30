Three blockbuster transfer portal signings the Ohio State Buckeyes could consider

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the nation.

Routinely, the program that calls Columbus home is winning games, fighting for a national championship appearance, securing some of the country's top recruits and prying players from the transfer portal.

As the Division I transfer portal is set to open from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16, 2026, there are several high-profile players that the Buckeyes could look to add.

Here are three blockbuster signings that would immediately have an impact on the gridiron:

1. Chaz Coleman (Defensive End) - Previously: Penn State

Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Penn State on Dec. 18.

Entering the portal came as no surprise, especially after the Nittany Lions' lackluster season and the firing of head coach James Franklin. While Coleman may end up following Franklin to his new home at Virginia Tech, staying in the Big Ten and joining Ohio State might be the best option for his development.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Coleman grew up in Warren, Ohio, attending Harding High School. He's a native of Ohio, and returning to his home state would be a big oppurtunity it would be surprising to see him pass up on.

The five-star talent initially was given an offer from the Buckeyes back on Nov. 20, 2024, but opted to attend Penn State instead.

While the fit might have been more crowded back then, the room for him to take over the defensive line has grown tremendously. The Buckeyes are set to lose defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and defensive end Caden Curry in the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning that the defensive front would be all Coleman's to take over.

2. Carius Curne (Offensive Tackle) - Previously: LSU

Ohio State's going to have to prioritize protecting Heisman-candidate quarterback Julian Sayin and freeing up rushing lanes for tailback Bo Jackson. Both are set to have big upticks in production in 2026.

To make that a reality, though, the Buckeyes are going to have to add a bit of outside talent to maximize the protection of their offensive talent.

And the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Carius Curne from LSU should be on the Buckeyes' portal board.

Coming out of high school, he was a sought-after recruit, playing both sides of the ball and being a track and field athlete. He's athletic, big and immediately ready to play.

This addition should really be a no-brainer if the Buckeyes can somehow pull him away from the southern part of the States and head north to Columbus.

3. Devan Thompkins (Defensive Tackle) - Previously: USC

Another big body, Thompkins comes in at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. As a prospect, he came into the college scene as a three-star recruit, but marched up to a four-star mark and is considered to be the No. 2 defensive lineman in the portal.

When leaving high school, he decided to stay in-state, but now, it seems he is looking for a new stop for his final season of college ball.

He would instantly fill the void left by McDonald, an All-American, who's headed to the draft. Joining Ohio State would also give him a chance to increase his own draft stock and fight for a chance to rise up draft boards for 2027.

Over the past two seasons, he's recorded 55 tackles, nine for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

He's a talented defensive lineman who would instantly increase the Buckeyes' ceiling and help them retool heading into the 2026 season.