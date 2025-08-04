Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Sends Clear Message About Jeremiah Smith
If Julian Sayin wins the Ohio State quarterback competition, he'll have the chance to throw to arguably not just the best wide receiver in college football, but the best overall player.
Jeremiah Smith had a tremendous freshman season for OSU. He caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He now enters his sophomore year with another offseason under his belt, and there's an expectation that he'll transcend his role as a star for Ohio State and become a superstar.
We're talking about Smith having a Heisman Trophy-worthy season in 2025, and it's absolutely possible.
Not only will Smith have more experience and the football wisdom that comes along with it, but according to Sayin, the talented wideout has also improved himself physically this offseason.
“He’s had a really good offseason,” Sayin said of Smith on "Off Script with Zak Herbstreit" (h/t On3). “You know, he’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s stepped into that leadership role, I think, in a big way. We have a good relationship. He’s a really hard worker. Obviously, it shows on the field. He’s a great receiver and a great target to throw to.”
Whether it's Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz who ends up winning the job (and let's not forget about 5-star freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair), Ohio State's offense will undoubtedly run through Smith this season.
He's the type of player who can tilt a game in OSU's favor, and he's the type of offensive weapon that keeps defensive coordinators up at night.
Smith was dominant in 2024 as a freshman. Now, he's bigger, stronger, and more experienced. Speaking of defensive coordinators being up at night...that's got to be a nightmare to even think about gameplanning against.