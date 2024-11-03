Ohio State Buckeyes Jump In Recent AP Poll After Victory Over Penn State
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' critical victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, the program has moved up to the No. 3 spot in the most recent edition of the AP College Football Polling.
The Buckeyes now trail the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot in the polling, who did not see any movement in the rankings. However, the Bulldogs still have key matchups against No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 7 Tennessee, which could play into the Buckeyes' favor if head coach Ryan Day and his squad win out the rest of the regular season.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, the conference now features four team within the top ten of the AP Polling. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions fell three spot to the No. 6 after suffering a loss to at home to the Buckeyes. The final team included in the Week 11 rankings is the Indiana Hoosiers, who now sit at No. 8. Indiana remains to be one of two teams that are still undefeated in the Big Ten after a huge 47-10 victory over Michigan State.
Illinois' recent two-game losing streak has forced the program out of the top 25, as Saturday's loss to Minnesota knocked them out of consideration.
Ohio State is set to host Purdue on Saturday, Nov 9. Despite winning the first game of the season, the Boilermakers have dropped seven-straight games this year, which includes losses to Notre Dame, Illinois, and Oregon.