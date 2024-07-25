Ohio State Legend Archie Griffin To Dot The "I" In Script Ohio In Home Opener
Archie Griffin is a true Ohio State Buckeyes legend. Not only is the former running back still the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner after receiving the honor in 1974 and 1975, but Griffin has done so much more for the university. After a seven-year NFL career, Griffin returned to Ohio State and served as the president and CEO of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, as an assistant athletic director. He was also Ohio State’s senior advisor for advancement before retiring.
This upcoming season marks the 50th anniversary of Griffin's first Heisman Trophy and Ohio State will be celebrating his accomplishments during the weekend of the home opener. Ohio State announced on Thursday that Griffin will get a rare and special opportunity at halftime of the game against the Akron Zips on August 31st. Griffin is set to dot the "i" in Script Ohio.
"The opportunity, in Ohio Stadium, to dot the "i" is a very special honor," said Griffin. "I know that Woody was proud to have had that opportunity, and I am following in his footsteps and am extremely proud of this opportunity."
As Griffin is recognized for his service to the university and for his longtime support of its Marching Band, senior sousaphone player Nick Pisanelli, who is set to dot the "i" during the Ohio State versus Nebraska game this year, touched on how special this honor is from a band perspective and why the group chose Griffin for this moment to start the season.
“As a sousaphone player, dotting the “i” is the highest honor one can achieve,” said Pisanelli. "It’s a dream many of us have for years, one that we work hard for each day as a member of this band. It takes unrelenting dedication to finally be able to live that dream. Archie Griffin embodies that same spirit, and on the 50th anniversary of his first Heisman Trophy, we felt it was an easy decision to ask him to share this honor with us. He’s living proof that hard work, determination, and passion can take you anywhere, and we are so excited for him to join us as we all live out our dream.”
During Griffin's time as an Ohio State player, he not only won the Heisman Trophy twice, but he also rushed for a school-record 5,589 yards on 924 carries and scored 26 rushing touchdowns. His 31 consecutive 100-yard games are still an NCAA record. Griffin also has a pair of Silver Footballs, which are presented annually by the Chicago Tribune to the Big Ten’s MVP.
Griffin joins a select list of honorary "i"-dotters. Comedian Bob Hope (1978), former head coach Woody Hayes (1983), golfer Jack Nicklaus (2006), Sen. John and Annie Glenn (2009), Marching Band director emeritus Jon R. Woods (2011) and former football coach Earle Bruce (2016) are the previous few to get this honor over the course of Script Ohio's long history.
"We are super excited and honored to have him be a part of this tradition," says Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of Marching and Athletic Bands. "While I didn’t have the opportunity to watch Archie play at Ohio State, I remember my dad talking about him as a legend and how great of a person he was. We are looking forward to August 31 and being able to watch Archie have his well-deserved moment with the band."
Ohio State is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM against the Zips at Ohio Stadium. Not only will Griffin get to dot the "i" at halftime of the game, but he will also be recognized during the Skull Session, the band’s free pregame pep rally at St. John Arena, which will begin at 1:10 PM.