Ohio State Buckeyes Linebacker Duo Dominate In Week One Against Texas
Another day, another successful performance from the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense against the Texas Longhorns.
After defeating head coach Steve Sarkisian and the newest SEC powerhouse in the semifinals of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff semifinals, the Buckeyes' defense had another huge performance against the Longhorns in week one.
One of the main concerns for the Buckeyes' defense heading into this season was how the program would recover from losing their entire starting defensive line to the NFL this offseason. Head coach Ryan Day managed to add former North Carolina defensive end Beau Atkinson via the transfer portal, but other than the Tar Heels' standout defender, Ohio State did not make any additional moves.
However, the Buckeyes' defense found success on Saturday thanks to their incredible linebacker duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.
Arvell Reese
Outside of Buckeyes' star safety Caleb Downs, Ohio State's junior linebacker Arvell Reese may have been the best defensive playmaker on the field against the Longhorns. In his first game of the new season, Reese finished with an outstanding stat line of seven tackles, four quarterback pressures and one sack.
As a former four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Reese was one of two linebackers in the Buckeyes class. He began to grow his role as a sophomore last season, finishing with 43 tackles as a rotational linebacker. However, with former Ohio State star linebacker Cody Simon off to the NFL, Day and newly-hired defensive coordinator Matt Patricia clearly believed that the junior could fill the void in 2025.
At 6-foot-4, 243 lbs., Reese's blend of size and speed makes him a jack-of-all-traits player inside the box. His ability to get after the quarterback in the pass game is a huge advantage for the Buckeyes, as the program tries to establish their front four. In addition to his pass rush, Reese stood out in the run game, finishing with a 68.3 run blocking grade and a tackle grade of 81.7 on Saturday, according to PFF.
Sonny Styles
But Reese was not alone in his efforts against Texas.
Fellow linebacker Sonny Styles also dominated in his first game of the 2025 regular season, as the senior standout finished with five tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Styles, a former five-star prospect in the 2022 cycle, was originally recruited as a safety. This made him a rare prospect due to his 6-foot-5, 240 lbs frame. It wasn't until the coaching staff decided to move him to linebacker that he showed his potential as a defensive weapon. Styles ended his junior campaign with 68.8 run defense grade, according to PFF. And luckily for the program, his elite run defense has already carried into the new season.
With Reese picking up the lost production from Simon and Styles rolling his success from 2024 to this season, the Buckeyes have found a perfect linebacker duo to connect the defensive line and the secondary unit. NFL Draft writer Dane Brugler gave high praise to the two playmakers this offseason, as Styles was his No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 Draft while Reese claimed the No. 7 spot for underclassmen. If both Reese and Styles can maintain their tough play throughout the course of the 2025 season, Ohio State will be in great hands on defense.