Ohio State Buckeyes Linebacker Duo Dominate In Week One Against Texas

#OSU LB Arvell Reese with a 4 plays that encapsulates his performance and NFL potential:



- Forklifts the Texas RT and forced Arch Manning out of pocket

- Covers a "Texas" route out of backfield.

- Fills gap for 4th down stop

- Slips underneath O-lineman for open field tackle.