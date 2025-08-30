Ohio State Buckeyes Put CFB On Notice After Victory Over Texas Longhorns
Another day, another victory for the Ohio State Buckeyes over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
After defeating the Longhorns in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff semifinals, head coach Ryan Day and his squad were once again matched up against the SEC powerhouse, this time in the first week of the 2025 season. And despite 14 players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and the program losing their star defensive coordinator, the Buckeyes put themselves back in drivers seat in college football.
Despite all the hype surrounding the offenses heading into Saturday's matchup, both units were unable to generate any points through the first quarter. Both teams started a quarterback with limited experience, which became clear when Texas and Ohio State focused their efforts on the ground.
However, the cold stretch on offense ended with a terrific 13-play, eight-minute drive by the Buckeyes in the middle of the second quarter. A couple of penalties committed by the Longhorns allowed for Ohio State's offense to march down to red zone. And on fourth-and-goal at the one, running back CJ Donaldson managed to fight for a six.
Donaldson, who was part of Day's 2025 transfer portal haul, was a key playmaker for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2024. He finished his final season in the Big 12 Conference with 734 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 163 carries, and is already beginning to prove his worth in the Buckeyes' offense. Donaldson ended his first career game in Columbus with 67 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, making him a significant addition to the Buckeyes offense this season.
In addition to Donaldson, quarterback Julian Sayin stepped up in a huge way for the Buckeyes against the Longhorns. Throughout his first career start for Ohio State, the former five-star high school prospect completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 136 passing yards, including a huge touchdown pass to junior receiver Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State's Defense Puts On Show
However, it was the defense that truly shined on Saturday. After being named the newest defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes this offseason, Matt Patricia showed how he can elevate the program's defense despite losing a slew of playmakers to the NFL. In his first start of 2025 season, Texas quarterback Arch Manning was limited to 170 passing yards and one touchdown, while the run game finished with 166 rushing yards. Patricia's masterclass on defense also included three fourth-down stop in the contest to keep the Longhorns from putting points on the board.
Right after the first goal line stand from Ohio State's defense, Day's defense came up with another huge turnover late in the third quarter after junior cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. intercepted Manning in Buckeye territory.
The Buckeyes' defensive efforts against the No. 1 team in the nation was fueled by junior linebacker and Ohio native Arvell Reese, ending the contest with nine tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss. One of the primary concerns regarding the Buckeyes was their pass rush heading into the primetime matchup. With all four of the defensive lineman from 2024 in the NFL, Ohio State needed additional help up front, and Reece dominated against both the pass and run game.
In a heated matchup with high stakes, the Buckeyes came out firing at home. Their ability to fight through all the adversity this offseason is a statement to the rest of the college football world that Ohio State is a true title contender once again this season.