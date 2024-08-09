Ohio State QB Named Most Important In College Football Playoff Race
In the inaugural year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the favorites to at minimum make it to the playoff. With a vast array of returning starters and talent all over the 2024 roster, expectations are soaring for head coach Ryan Day's program.
Just making the playoff isn't the ultimate goal for the Buckeyes. This season, beating the Michigan Wolverines, winning a Big Ten Conference championship and securing the national championship is all for the taking. When it comes to making the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes would likely really love to have a first-round bye as a top four seed.
The race to the playoff will be intriguing this year due to the new format. ESPN recently came up with a list of the top 25 most important players in the 2024 race to the CFP. Ohio State's new quarterback Will Howard ranked at No. 1.
In order for Ohio State to ultimately win a national title this season, Howard will need to stay healthy and also put together his best college football campaign so far in his fifth season. His first season with the Buckeyes comes with a lot of weapons at his disposal though, meaning he needs to just manage the games and spread the football around the field.
Although Howard is yet to officially be announced as the starting quarterback, he has been named to several preseason watchlists. As a representative on both the Walter Camp Award and Davey O'Brien Award watchlists, the expectations for Howard appear to be quite high as well. Howard will turn 23 years old during the 2024 season meaning he is older than a lot of other college football players. If he can use his experience to his advantage, Howard can prevent the pressure from getting to him and just play some quality football.
Howard was not the only Big Ten player to make the top 10 of this list. Michigan's quarterback Alex Orji was No. 2, Oregon's quarterback Dillon Gabriel was No. 3, Penn State's quarterback Drew Allar was No. 5 and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was No. 9.
Several other Ohio State players on offense also made it in the top 25 of the rankings. The importance of both young starting wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith performing well this season ranked at No. 11. The ability of Quinshon Judkins to shine in the backfield ranked at No. 18.
If the Buckeyes as a collective unit show up and perform at a high level week in and week out, Ohio State should have no problem getting to the playoff. As for how far they will go does likely come down to some key players. The performance at the quarterback position is always one of the most important things for every single team.