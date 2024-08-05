Ohio State Buckeyes Trio Named To Walter Camp Award Watchlist
Another trio of Ohio State Buckeyes has been named to a preseason watchlist on Monday. The Walter Camp Award had 50 players from 39 different schools make the watchlist, yet the Buckeyes tied for the most representatives with Notre Dame.
Of the three Ohio State players named to the watchlist, two happen to be new additions to the roster. Quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka were the players named to the group of 50.
Howard is currently in a quarterback competition, but is expected to win the starting job. After reportedly having a strong showing in the past few fall camp practices, he gets some more good news. He was one of 20 quarterbacks to make the list.
Judkins is set to split carries with TreVeyon Henderson, but the talented Ole Miss transfer still finds himself among a group of just 11 running backs. He has easily surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in college football. He will look to do the same again with the Buckeyes.
Egbuka has been named to several watchlists already and might not be done either. With the expectation of the being one of the best wide receivers in all of college football this year, he finds himself to be only one of five receivers or tight ends to make this watchlist.
Walter Camp is the nation's oldest and most prestigious collegiate football All-American team. As for the 2024 Player of the Year, the 10 semi-finalists will be announced in early November prior to be narrowed down to three finalists on November 26th. The winner will be announced on December 12th.