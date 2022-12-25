Very few people will give them a chance to win one game… let alone two in this bracket. But what else is new? We have been fading TCU (maybe rightfully so) for the last two months and this pesky group just keeps proving doubters wrong.

So what if the Horned Frogs barely lost a 31-28 Big 12 Championship in overtime? Prior to that tough fumble in OT, the game was going exactly like many others have this season - TCU seems to be on the brink of defeat but Max Duggan and company somehow work themselves back and survive.

At this point, toss out the “fading” and whatever we think we might know about handicapping this team. They just might be a true anomaly.

Michigan has shown its ability to let underdogs (way steeper than TCU) hang around this season. Just look at sample sizes during stretches against Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, etc. TCU is better than all of those teams. The Horned Frogs have the edge at quarterback against Michigan and boast the best NFL prospect in the game via wideout Quentin Johnston.

They would certainly be huge underdogs (on paper) against Georgia… but one game is one game. Put a wacky team, with wacky results, in the championship and nothing seems off limits.

TCU also might not fair too badly against an Ohio State team relying on its passing attack. The Horned Frogs have allowed 300 yards passing in a game just twice this season. Over the last eight games, only two opponents have even cleared 250 in the air. Four of the last five TCU opponents failed to throw for 200.

Sonny Dykes has seen a little bit of everything across Louisiana Tech, California, Southern Methodist and now TCU. The 53-year old is enjoying a magical groove in Fort Worth at the moment and will be playing with house money should they make it to the title game. That could be a dangerous group.

