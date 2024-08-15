Ohio State Safety Depth 'Needs To Come Along' Says Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best starting secondary units in all of college football headed into the 2024 regular season. Not only are there a ton of talented cornerbacks on the roster, but Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom are expected to excel as the starting safeties.
Despite Ransom missing some time last season due to injury and Downs being a new player for the Buckeyes after transferring from Alabama, there should be a confidence in both players.
In a complete season in 2022, Ransom tallied 65 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception. In a star freshman season with the Crimson Tide, Downs was named a 2023 Freshman All-American after tallying over 100 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
As for what the Buckeyes currently have behind the two starters on the depth chart, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles addressed some concerns about the depth. Although he did identify sophomore Malik Hartford and freshman Jaylen McClain as the two to emerge as the primary backups, there is more work to be done.
"You've kind of got two guys that are unproven and still learning," said Knowles. "And like everyday in practice is a learning experience and a challenge, particularly if they get to go against our best receivers. Our safety depth needs to come along."
Going up against Ohio State's wide receivers will not only be a challenge for the depth in the Buckeyes secondary, but it should test the starting secondaries of every opposing team.
Despite being inexperienced, Hartford did get some reps last season and had 10 total tackles. He was expected to be the No. 3 safety this year, but McClain making a quick jump is intriguing. McClain was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class and ranked as the No. 48 safety by 247 Sports.
Hopefully for the sake of Ohio State, both of those players can have a strong showing in the next scrimmage on Saturday and can finish fall camp with a bang. That will likely make Knowles, the rest of the coaching staff and the fanbase feel even better.