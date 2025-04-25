Ohio State Buckeyes Star Donovan Jackson Joins Top-Tier Super Bowl Contender
Another Ohio State Buckeye is off the board.
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is the next Buckeye with an NFL home. The Minnesota Vikings selected Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the first round.
Jackson will be an anchor on the Vikings offensive line protecting former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Former Buckeyes guard Wyatt Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 draft.
There is no national championship without Jackson. He moved from left guard to left tackle after the regular season game at Oregon once Josh Simmons tore his patellar tendon. Jackson's first start at left tackle? At Penn State lined up against newly-selected New York Giant, Abdul Carter.
Although it wasn't a performance to remember, it wasn't one to forget either. Carter got into the backfield a few times, but Jackson won some reps as well. After that game, however, the Texas native settled into his spot protecting quarterback Will Howard's blindspot.
Jackson's ability to conquer his new position in a short time made him an attractive conversation point in NFL circles. It's one thing to play multiple spots along the offensive line. It's another thing to play multiple spots well.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman committed to Ohio State in January 2020. He becomes the fourth Ohio State offensive lineman drafted in the last three drafts. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (2023), offensive tackle Dawand Jones (2023) and center Luke Wypler (2023) are the most recent selections.
It didn't take too long for another Buckeye to hear his name during the 2025 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was selected with the No. 19 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's two NFC teams selecting Buckeyes with just a few more picks to go on night one in Green Bay.
The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday.