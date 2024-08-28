Ohio State Buckeyes Star Named Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospect To Watch
When it comes to player evaluations for the NFL Draft, most discussions this year will be about the players eligible for the 2025 draft. There are many Ohio State Buckeyes who should be headed to the 2025 NFL Draft, hopefully after accomplishing some major goals by winning some hardware.
As for the players not eligible to leave for the NFL until 2026, one will most certainly be drawing a ton of attention across the country.
Alabama transfer Caleb Downs is ready to make an immediate impact in his first season with the Buckeyes. Not only is he already considered one of the best defenders in the country, but Downs will sit at the back end of perhaps the most talented defense in the entire country.
With the silver bullets ready to "rock and roll" against the Akron Zips on Saturday, Downs finds himself as one of the several must watch 2026 NFL Draft prospects according to Pro Football Focus.
Downs was one of two Big Ten safeties to make this list. Purdue's Dillon Thieneman was the other to be mentioned.
With the safety in position to play at minimum two seasons for the Buckeyes, this feels like a major win for the Buckeyes. Sure, it would have been nice to have Downs from the start as a freshman. However, his experience at Alabama allowed him to play some tough SEC competition and learn from Nick Saban in his final season as head coach.
Now with the Buckeyes, Downs has the opportunity to shine all over the field. Not only does he have elite safety skills, but his athleticism could lead to him getting some carries on offense and reps as a return man.
No matter what role Downs has on the field, he just makes plays. Eager Ohio State fans will finally get to witness him in action in just a few days.