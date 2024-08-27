Ohio State's Starting Will Linebacker Job Finds Resolution
The competition for the starting Will linebacker job at Ohio State has been a major talking point for the Buckeyes defense headed into the 2024 season. With the former safety Sonny Styles shining through the position change and C.J. Hicks impressing with his blitzing ability, the competition was certainly intriguing.
On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day announced that Styles won the job and will be the starter next to Cody Simon.
This does not necessarily come as a surprise to many because Styles appeared to have the edge in practice recently. However, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had indicated that both players will see significant playing time regardless of the outcome in the battle for the starting job.
With both Styles and Hicks offering versatility due to their speed, length and athleticism, some three-linebacker sets could be advantageous for the defensive unit.
What Styles does offer as the starter is prior starting experience with the Buckeyes. After starting all 12 games at safety last season, his addition to this year's lineup means that every player possesses starting experience at the collegiate level.
In playing closer to the line of scrimmage, Styles added some weight this offseason and is now listed at 6'4", 235 pounds. Day praised Styles for the development he as seen as Styles adjusts to the new position.
"It's different when you're closer to the line of scrimmage. He's doing a better job getting his hands on offensive linemen and getting off of blocks," stated Day. "I think he understands the communication. The linebackers always have to be involved in the front, they've got to be involved and fit into the back end. He's doing that. I think he's looking forward to playing in a game and getting an idea of what it all looks like, but I can tell you in practice, he's playing fast, he's playing violent, and I think he does a nice job of taking the meeting to the field, being very intentional about his work, but playing really hard."
As for Hicks, a player who Ohio State fans have been clamoring to see get significant time on the field, hopefully he still does get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent this season.
Simon, Styles and Hicks could all be crucial for the success of Ohio State's talented defense this season.