An Ohio State Buckeyes Trip Down Memory Lane After Memorable Rose Bowl
It's the heart of the football offseason, with Big Ten Media Days scheduled for two weeks from now and training camps opening around the conference not long thereafter. But today is July 11 - or 7/11 - is a historic day for many Ohio natives. Ten years ago today, LeBron James announced that he would return to Cleveland after leaving the team for the Miami Heat back in 2010.
But for die-hard Buckeyes fans, the date is symbolic of one of the greatest duos to ever play for Ohio State in quarterback CJ Stroud (who wore No. 7) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who donned No. 11). More importantly, this day reminds the college football world of one of the greatest Rose Bowl Games between a quarterback and his wide receiver.
After missing out on the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes were matched up against a strong Utah team in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Ohio State's dynamic trio of wide receivers that season was reduced to one, as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opted out of playing in the highly-coveted game.
Against all odds, Stroud and Smith-Njigba put up record-setting numbers against a tough Utah defense and defeated the Utes, 48-45. Stroud's 573 yards, 6-touchdown performance became a record for most passing yards and touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, while Smith-Njigba 347 receiving yards would become an all-time high in an FBS bowl game.
The incredible 2021-22 season was one of the best offensive seasons for the Buckeyes in recent memory. As a redshirt freshman, Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns while completing 71.9 percent of his throws. Smith-Njigba benefited from the elite quarterback play, as he broke Ohio State's single-season receiving yards record with 1,606 yards.
Both Stroud and Smith-Njigba became first round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Stroud being selected at No. 3 by the Houston Texans and Smith-Njigba at No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks. The former Buckeyes' quarterback was recently named the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year after carrying his team to the playoffs.